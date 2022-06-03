Two new principals hired for Harris County schools, including one from Muscogee County

The Harris County School District has hired two new principals, including one from Muscogee County.

Jessica Burnett is leaving her position as principal of North Columbus Elementary School to become principal of New Mountain Hill Elementary School, where Mark Gilreath is retiring.

Jessica Burnett

Donna Crooks is being promoted from assistant principal to principal at Pine Ridge Elementary School, where Jackie Lintner is retiring.

Donna Crooks

HCSD superintendent Roger Couch announced the personnel moves during Thursday night’s school board committee meetings. Burnett and Crooks introduced their families to the board.

“I appreciate the opportunity to work in the community in which we live,” Burnett told the board. “I promise to give my all and serve New Mountain Hill and the Harris County School District.”

Crooks also thanked the school board for the opportunity.

“And I look forward to a great new year,” Crooks said.

Burnett has been an educator for 20 years, all in Muscogee schools. She started teaching in kindergarten and fourth grade, then as an academic coach. She was assistant principal at Clubview and Gentian elementary schools for three years before being promoted to principal of Gentian, where she worked for another six years. She has been principal at North Columbus for the past three years.

After graduating from Columbus High School, Burnett earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, a master’s degree in educational leadership and a specialist’s degree in education leadership from Columbus State University.

Crooks has been an educator for 22 years, all at Pine Ridge. She taught in the Early Intervention Program for one year, then third grade for 12 years before becoming assistant principal.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from CSU, a master’s degree in elementary education and a specialist’s degree in education from Troy University, then certification in educational leadership from CSU.