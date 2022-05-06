Two new principals, including one at Fort Mill High School, set for Fort Mill schools

New principals at Fort Mill High School and Riverview Elementary School highlight a recent round of school district hiring.

Zachary Beam will take over July 1 as principal at Fort Mill High. Beam started as assistant principal at the school in 2018 and previously was a teacher at that school. Beam is an Appalachian State University graduate.

Beam takes over for Gales Scroggs, who leaves the principal post for a district role as executive director of middle and secondary education.

After a host of district promotions, Fort Mill High School will need a new principal.

Darleen Romenick will become principal at Riverview the same day. Romenick started this school year as assistant principal at Fort Mill Elementary School. Before that Romenick was assistant principal at Sugar Creek Elementary School. Romenick has degrees from UNC Charlotte and Winthrop University.

The school board also tabbed Tammy Deas to serve as director of transportation, effective immediately. Deas has been assistant transportation supervisor since 2018 and was transportation safety officer and training coordinator before that.

Also starting new roles July 1 are Holly Logan as director of STEM/CTE and Jocelyn Young as director of student services. Logan has been an assistant principal in the district since 2015, currently at Catawba Ridge High School. Young started as principal at Kings Town Elementary School in 2020 after holding the same role at Fort Mill Elementary.

“We are excited to welcome these employees into their new roles,” superintendent Chuck Epps said in a district statement. “Their experience and passion for education and serving students will continue to benefit our district and the community we serve.”