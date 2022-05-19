Two property theft suspects arrested in Rancho Mirage; deputies say drugs, gun found in van

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies in Rancho Mirage arrested two people they say were found with stolen packages and drugs on Wednesday.

Deputies pulled over a van that matched the description of a vehicle used during package thefts from porches, according to the sheriff's department. After obtaining a warrant, deputies searched the van and found property from the stolen packages along with 481 grams of fentanyl, 62 grams of meth and 20 grams of cocaine, according to the department. They also found a loaded 9mm pistol with a 50-round drum magazine and a shoulder mount stabilizer.

Dale Adams, a 38-year-old man from Yucca Valley, was arrested for grand theft, several narcotics and firearms charges and on multiple outstanding warrants. Mallory Bauer, a 31-year-old woman from Temecula, was arrested for grand theft. Both suspects were booked into jail in Indio.

The sheriff's department said the stolen property will be returned to the victims. The department did not immediately respond to a request for a description of where both the thefts and the arrest occurred.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with additional information to contact Deputy Stewart of the Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team at 760-836-1600. Anonymous reports can be made at 760) 341-7867 by using the reference incident number S221340031.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Property theft suspects arrested in Rancho Mirage