Two pulled from partially submerged car in Hollis, driver charged with aggravated DUI

Aug. 3—Two people were rescued from a partially submerged car late Saturday in Hollis and a Nashua man was charged with allegedly being impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Federal Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. Saturday discovered that a vehicle had gone off the road and became partially submerged in nearby Haydens Reservoir, Hollis police said in a news release.

Two people inside the car exited the vehicle before first responders arrived, but two others remained inside. Those two individuals were removed from the vehicle and transported to local hospitals with undetermined injuries, police said.

Officers detected signs of impairment when speaking with the driver, identified as Charles Hall Allen IV, 23, of Nashua, police said. Hall was arrested on an aggravated driving while impaired charge. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw.

Hall has since been released on personal recognizance bail and is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court — South at a later date.