Two real estate companies announce merger in Blue Water Area

Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
·1 min read
(from left): Steve Adams, Marc Reno, Dan Elsea and Joe Bauer of Bauer-Reno &amp; Associates Real Estate and Real Estate One Family of Companies.
Two real estate companies have merged to expand operations in Michigan's Thumb region.

Bauer-Reno & Associates announced it has merged with the Real Estate One Family of Companies, a Michigan real estate brokerage.

The companies are merging to expand Real Estate One's operations and presence on the shoreline of Michigan's Thumb region, according to a press release from the company.

“Their sales associates are the most productive in their market with a great reputation of quality service,” said Dan Elsea, president of brokerage services for the Real Estate One Family of Companies. “We look forward to building on the strong position they have created.”

Real Estate One has a location in Port Huron. Steve Adams, the franchise owner, will combine his brokerage with the Bauer-Reno team, while the office will now be company-owned with Adams leading as the office manager.

The Port Huron branch will conduct business under the Real Estate One brand.

While there will be a new sign on the building, the office location for the Bauer-Reno team will remain the same. Sales associates will now be backed with additional resources to ensure every real estate experience is the best it can be, the company said.

Joe Bauer and Marc Reno have been serving the Blue Water area since 2006, and have 26 agents and staff on their team.

The Real Estate One Family of Companies have been in business for more than 90 years as a Michigan-based company. Entering its fourth generation of family ownership, the Real Estate One Family of Companies consists of real estate brands Real Estate One, Max Broock, Johnstone & Johnstone, Charles Reinhart Company, Remerica and MBA Realty.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Blue Water Area real estate companies announce merger

