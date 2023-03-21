Two receive 10 years for Mableton armed robbery

Mar. 21—Two men who pleaded guilty to a 2021 armed robbery in Mableton have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Cobb District Attorney's Office said.

Superior Court Judge Angela Brown accepted a negotiated plea for Leonunte Ramon Carson, 20, of Atlanta, and Ahday Nelson, 23, of Lithonia, sentencing both to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years on probation.

"You have scarred someone for the rest of their life," Brown told Nelson and Carson, per the DA's Office. "I hope that you will take the time to think about what you've done."

The robbery occurred on Feb. 4, 2021, when police responded to a call about an armed robbery in a residential neighborhood in Mableton, prosecutors said. When police arrived, they found the victim with a lacerated eye. The victim said she was picking up mail for a friend when a Dodge Challenger drove up. Three men got out of the vehicle. One pointed a gun at the victim while the other two men held her down. The victim was struck with the gun multiple times in the face before the men took her wallet, backpack and iPhone and fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase.

The Dodge ended up crashing and all three men fled on foot. After climbing a concrete barrier, one of the men was struck and killed by a vehicle. Nelson left the scene via a rideshare service but was apprehended by the police. Carson was eventually arrested in south Georgia, according to DA's Office.

The victim spoke about the impact this crime has had on her in court.

"These men were predators, and I was their prey. I was completely paralyzed by fear. I thought I might even lose my life," she said, according to the DA's Office.