Two recent local arrests involve assault-style rifles, drugs

Aug. 11—Brunswick police say a man made a run for it after a late night traffic stop Tuesday on Parkwood Drive, possibly because the convicted felon allegedly was packing dope and a stolen assault-style rifle.

It was the second local arrest within a week that ended with the recovery of narcotics and an assault-style rifle, according to police reports. Additionally, the arrest on Aug. 4 by Glynn County police led to the confiscation of several thousand dollars' worth of counterfeit $100 bills, police said.

On Monday night, city police arrested 37-year-old James Lockwood of Brunswick and charged him with willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

Lockwood remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center.

On the evening of Aug. 4, Glynn County police arrested a man on multiple charges after an alleged assault at the Glynn Place Mall led to a standoff at a nearby apartment complex. Police arrested Durego Antwan Davis on charges that included possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, battery, false imprisonment and third degree cruelty to children.

At around 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, a Brunswick patrol officer stopped a Nissan Altima at Parkwood Drive and Cherokee Road for a registration infraction, police reported. The officer allegedly smelled the drug wafting from the vehicle as he spoke with Lockwood. A county sheriff's deputy arrived to back up the city police officer.

Officers instructed Lockwood to step from the vehicle, after which it was allegedly discovered that his driver's license was suspended and that he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, police said.

Police allege Lockwood suddenly made a run for it, but the city police officer and the deputy chased him down.

Inside the vehicle, police allegedly found the stimulant/hallucinogenic MDMA, known as "ecstasy," and a small amount of pot. Also inside the vehicle, police say they located a loaded AR-15 assault-style rifle. A check of the gun revealed it had previously been reported stolen in a robbery in March 2021.

Story continues

At around 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, county police say they responded to a disturbance at the Glynn Place Mall where Davis had allegedly hit a woman who asked him to buy shoes for his son.

Davis was gone before police responded, but a records check revealed he was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants "for multiple family violence-related charges," police said.

Police later tracked Davis down to an apartment unit at the Camelia Apartments, 5700 Altama Ave. Davis allegedly spoke through the unit's doorbell security camera, claiming he was not at home, police said.

Police said Davis eventually surrendered after about 40 minutes.

During a subsequent search of the apartment, county police detectives said they found an Anderson AM-15 assault-style rifle, a 31-round pistol magazine, and more than 80 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, police said they recovered crack cocaine and MDMA, as well as "several thousand dollars of counterfeit $100 bills."

Davis remained Wednesday in the county jail on charges that also include possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, simple assault and obstructing a person from calling 911.