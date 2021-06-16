Two recreational vehicles stolen from Big Bear Creek Camp Ground

Jun. 15—SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his 911 communication center received a call June 10, 2021 from two victims reporting their razors (side-by-side) were stolen from the Big Bear Creek Camp Ground, within the past few days.

Deputies responded to the campground and gathered initial information for the thefts of the two stolen side-by-side razors. The razors have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen. The reports have been forwarded to the detective division for investigation.

Detectives are currently viewing several videos showing the suspects on camera, as well as following up on several tips.

The razors stolen are described as; First, a 2018 Polaris razor High Lifter, orange & black in color. The second one is described as a 2020 Polaris razor 1000, blue & black in color.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091. All calls will remain anonymous.