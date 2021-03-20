Two Red Lake men face child sexual abuse charges

Mar. 20—RED LAKE — Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk announced on Friday, March 19, an indictment and charges against two Red Lake men in separate child sexual abuse cases.

Keith Allen Ehrich, 38, of Red Lake, was indicted on one charge of sexual abuse of a minor and another for abusive sexual contact with a child.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, allegations in the indictment against state that Ehrich knowingly engaged in the sexual abuse of a minor between August 2017 and Oct. 11, 2020.

Kory Paul Lussier, 24, also of Red Lake, was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, abusive sexual contact with a child, and sexual abuse of a minor.

Lussier knowingly engaged in the sexual abuse of a minor between Aug. 2, 2014 and Sept. 20, 2020, the release said.

Ehrich and Lussier made initial appearances on Friday, March 19, before Magistrate Judge David T. Schultz in U.S. District Court.

"These cases are the result of investigations conducted by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force," the release said.

Both cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander D. Chiquoine.