Which two Redding intersections are getting red-light traffic cameras?

Six years ago, Redding police deactivated the red-light camera at East Cypress Avenue and Churn Creek Road.

With the declining number of vehicles running red lights and traffic collisions at the busy intersection, the numbers showed the cameras had done their job.

But now, the numbers are back up.

So, on Monday, the cameras at East Cypress and Churn Creek were reactivated, one of three changes made recently under the city’s Red-Light Photo Enforcement Program, Sgt. Michael DiMatteo said.

Violators will be given written warnings during the first 30 days. Following that grace period, red-light runners will be ticketed, DiMatteo said.

The red light cameras at East Cypress Avenue and Churn Creek Road were recently reactivated.

Red-light cameras are also coming to the intersection of Hartnell Avenue and Churn Creek Road in southeast Redding in the next few weeks, DiMatteo said.

“The permits were just obtained last week and construction should be starting out there soon,” DiMatteo said Tuesd

Meanwhile, red-light cameras were deactivated at the intersection of North Market Street and Lake Boulevard, DiMatteo said.

The city looks at collision statistics at intersections with traffic lights to determine where to place its red-light cameras.

DiMatteo said the East Cypress and Churn Creek, and Churn Creek and Hartnell intersections have averaged about 10 traffic collisions per month.

“Churn Creek and Hartnell has been a pretty rough intersection. We had a previous fatal at that intersection,” DiMatteo said.

A man died last November in a collision near the Hartnell-Churn Creek intersection.

With the addition of traffic cameras at East Cypress at Churn Creek and Churn Creek at Hartnell, the city's enforcement program will have red-light cameras in operation at six intersections. The other four are: Cypress Avenue and Hilltop Drive, Cypress Avenue and Bechelli Lane, Shasta and Market streets and Pine and Tehama streets.

More: Meet the four candidates aiming to win California Assembly 1st District race

DiMatteo said the city also considered the intersections at Hilltop and Dana Drive, and Churn Creek and Dana, but did not put cameras there.

Redding has partnered with RedFlex Traffic Systems since 2007 to administer the program. Cypress and Bechelli was the first intersection to get the cameras.

The automated cameras and sensors only become active when the signal light is red. The system detects vehicles that run the red light or enter the pedestrian crosswalk after the signal turns red.

The camera system records images of the violator, vehicle and surroundings.

The ticket for running a red light could be as much as $500, DiMatteo said.

For more information about the red light camera program click here.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X, formerly Twitter, @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding is getting new red-light traffic cameras. Find out where.