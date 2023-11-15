Orland 13- and 16-year-old caught after hitting Redding police vehicles with stolen truck

Two juveniles from Orland, ages 13 and 16, were caught early Wednesday morning after authorities said one of them intentionally rammed two Redding police vehicles as the pair tried to evade arrest in the stolen truck being driven by one of the juveniles.

One police officer suffered minor injuries, most caused by the vehicle's airbag deploying, police said. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

One of the juveniles, who was the passenger in the truck, was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

The male driver was arrested on various charges including vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon against police officers and hit and run, according to a news release posted on Facebook by the Redding Police Department.

Police said both juveniles were on probation in Glenn County for assault with a firearm.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, a man called Shasta County emergency dispatchers to report that his Chevrolet Duramax truck with an attached flatbed trailer had been stolen from his home in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue in Redding.

A police SUV was rammed on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

The man was able to tell authorities where he believed the truck was and when police arrived, they tried to make a traffic stop. But the two juveniles sped away in the truck, police said.

One of two police vehicles that authorities said rammed by a stolen truck that was being driven by male juvenile in Redding on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

The truck crashed into a parked vehicle before police tried to use a spike strip to puncture the truck’s tires.

That’s when the juvenile driver attempted to swerve the truck into an officer who was standing outside his police vehicle, police said.

The truck continued to the south end of Henderson Road in Redding, where the driver rammed the truck into a police sedan and an SUV, causing major damage to the vehicles and minor injuries to one officer, the police news release said.

The truck hit a fence and came to a stop. One of the juveniles got out and started running before he was arrested with the help of police K-9 Duke, police said.

The driver jumped into a pond before he was arrested with the help of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

Police did not release the names of the juveniles.

