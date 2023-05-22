Take two: Reduced Killingly budget plan heads to voters on Tuesday

Round two: Killingly residents on Tuesday will head back to the polls, this time to weigh-in on a reduced 2023-24 Killingly general government budget proposal. If approved, the spending plan - when combined with the previously-approved school board budget – will translate to a 1.74 mill increase to the current 25.14 mill-rate.

Voters on May 9 narrowly rejected a $25.5 million general government budget proposal but approved the $46.8 million Board of Education plan. The Town Council met recently to discuss what cuts were required to the town side of the budget to make it palatable to residents.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following sites: Districts 1, 3 and 5: Board of Education Central Office building 79 Westfield Ave., Danielson. Districts 2 and 4: Killingly High School cafeteria, 226 Putnam Pike, Dayville.

The cuts

Councilors have opted not to fill one of two open police constable jobs for a $68,000 savings. Town Manager Mary Calorio said an initial plan to reduce the town’s two-man resident state trooper cadre to a single trooper will still take effect.

The new budget proposal leaves a $25.4 million general government budget proposal that is $5.6 million, or 28.4%, higher than the current year. But when revenue figures are included, the plan translates to a “net” year-to-year increase of $590,000 – with $400,000 of that jump attributed to debt service incurred through a Killingly Memorial School upgrade project.

If the modified budget passes, it would require a 1.74 mill increase to the tax rate, with 0.35 mills attributed to the town’s spending plan. The approved school board budget carries a 1.39 mill rate hike.

Library, recreation cut worries

Council members this budget season have discussed possible cuts to library and recreation services as ways to reduce any mill-rate increase. If the town budget plan fails again on Tuesday, those conversations will likely be re-visited, Calorio said, who acknowledged those options have been roundly criticized by a vocal group of residents.

One reduction scenario discussed calls for shuttering the Killingly Public Library on Saturdays while simultaneously reducing weekday hours. Such a plan would lead to staff layoffs.

The council also reviewed a proposal to eliminate one week of summer camp run by the town’s parks and recreation department, as well as cutting certain programming, including senior yoga and summer concert events.

“The Town Council, realizing the first vote was so close, did not want to make any substantial cuts right now to items affecting staff and programming,” Calorio said. “But if (the budget) fails again, everything’s back open to review.”

