Take-Two maintains annual sales forecast as game release delayed, shares drop

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Monday reiterated its full-year adjusted revenue forecast below Wall Street estimates, as the videogame maker pushed back the release of two of its titles.

Shares of the New York-based company dropped 4% aftermarket, set to extend this year's losses to about 21% after a 70% surge in 2020.

"We are reiterating our outlook, as there has been some movement in our release schedule, including two of our immersive core titles shifting to later in fiscal 2022 than contemplated by our prior guidance," Take-Two said.

Companies like Take-Two, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard benefited from lockdowns keeping gamers glued to their consoles last year, but those gains have started to taper off as easing pandemic curbs encourage people to step out more.

Take-Two forecast full-year adjusted sales between $3.2 billion and $3.3 billion, compared with $3.55 billion in fiscal 2021. Analysts had expected $3.47 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total consumer spending on video gaming in the United States rose only 2% to $14 billion in the second quarter, compared with the previous quarter's 30% jump year-over-year, according to data from analytics firm NPD.

On an adjusted basis, the game publisher's revenue in the quarter stood at $711.4 million, beating estimates of $687.6 million.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • 5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    It's my belief that if you put $50,000 to work right now in any of the following five stocks, they'd help you become a millionaire by 2040, or perhaps sooner. Don't be turned off by companies with market caps north of $100 billion. Often, businesses that have large market caps offer sustainably strong growth and/or profitability.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Consider Buying These PfANG Stocks Instead.

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (whose Google unit is the "G" in FAANG), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) -- rank among the top 10 biggest companies in the world. Only Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lags behind, but the streaming company still has a market cap of close to $230 billion. Consider buying these PfANG stocks instead.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • Passive investors have saved a fortune over the last 25 years

    Investors who’ve opted to passively track the stock market haven’t just outperformed most active fund managers. They’ve also saved a ton of money in fees while doing it.Why it matters: There are loads of active fund managers aiming to beat the returns of funds that track indexes like the S&P 500. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBecause these fund managers are much more hands-on, closely monitoring activity and trading often, the

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Not every dividend stock, though, provides both an attractive dividend and solid growth prospects. Here are three dividend stocks that could make you richer in August (and beyond). Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) offers a dividend that yields close to 3%.

  • Betting on Momentum? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Keep an Eye On

    General Grant understood that in life, momentum counts. He probably would not have phrased it that way, but his campaigns showed it – he always pushed forward, and turned any event toward meeting his long-term goals. He created momentum, and put it to his army’s service. Market investors can make use of that same pugilistic attachment to momentum. Find a stock that has been on a roll, whose fundamentals are strong, and keep with it – that’s the essence of momentum investing. It runs in the face

  • Why Don't Investors Care About IBM's Chipmaking Breakthroughs?

    Earlier this year, IBM (NYSE: IBM) claimed to have developed the world's first 2nm chip technology. Let's take a look back at Big Blue's chipmaking breakthroughs, why investors were indifferent to those milestones, and whether or not these announcements actually matter to the company's future. The AIM alliance introduced PowerPC as an alternative chip architecture to challenge Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) dominance of the CPU market.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

    Earnings season can be a great time to gauge company performance and outlook. During its Q2 2021 conference call, UPS said it's much more focused on growing revenue and profits from small to medium-sized businesses and other segments than simply growing volumes.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Advanced Micro Devices 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Canopy Growth (CGC) to Report in Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Continued robust product demand is expected to have significantly contributed to Canopy Growth's (CGC) top line in the fiscal first quarter.

  • Should You Buy Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks Right Now?

    What isn't as clear, though, is which players are best suited to develop and maintain this infrastructure. ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock is up 130% in a year, while Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is up 212% over the same time frame. While the EV charging ecosystem continues to evolve, let's see if buying EV charging stocks makes sense right now.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.