Two repeat offenders finally in prison after scores of arrests

Jun. 17—Waynesville patrol officers will have a slightly lighter load now that two long-time repeat offenders received prison sentences this month.

Both men were homeless and were well-known to law enforcement. Their names typically showed up in police call logs every week.

"We'll see a noticeable decrease in calls for service with these two guys being gone," Waynesville Police Lt. Tyler Trantham said.

One was Michael Mascarenas, who had a record of more than 130 charges for breaking and entering, open container, trespassing, littering, disorderly conduct and myriad petty crimes. Thirteen of those charges were pending, though many had been dismissed over the years — particularly trespassing charges.

"Since 2012, we've been [charging] Mr. Mascarenas [with trespassing]. For 10 years," Trantham said.

Mascarenas was given an active sentence of 8-19 months for felony possession of meth.

Meanwhile, a second repeat offender John Kirk was given 27-51 months in prison for stealing a gun, possession of firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun, and felony breaking and entering.

As with many of Waynesville homeless population, officers knew the personal stories and struggles of both as human beings who they had often tried to help. Kirk moved here three years ago after meeting a girl online and got a job at Hardee's, but then addiction got the best of him.

"He starting using meth and it went south pretty quickly," Trantham said.

Trantham hopes that they will get treatment now.

"They are now in a place they need to be because incarceration may just save their life," Trantham said.