Two reports of gunfire in Manchester this week

Feb. 3—A young adult has been charged with firing a gun in a West Side neighborhood, the second report of shots fired in Manchester this week.

Jacob Bourque, 25, faces charges of reckless conduct and falsifying evidence. Police allege he fired a gun Wednesday afternoon in the neighborhood around the Pariseau Apartments, a high-rise for elderly and disabled people.

In a statement, Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said school had recently let out and children were in the area at the time of the gunfire. He said such actions won't be tolerated.

"The alleged actions of Mr. Bourque are beyond reckless," Aldenberg said.

Police said a person called them to report the gunfire and they have located no damage from the gunfire.

Meanwhile, police reported multiple gunshots in another West Side neighborhood — Mast Road and Precourt Street — late Tuesday night. The gunfire took place in a wooded area behind Precourt Street, a caller told police.

Police found shell casings in the area and rounds struck a car parked on Mast Road several times. A car on Morin Street was found with a smashed windshield and rear window and a bullet casing nearby.

Police searched the area but found no one, despite help from the New Hampshire State Police helicopter and a drone.