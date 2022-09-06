Two reports of rape, one at gun point, in Charlotte over Labor Day weekend

Over Labor Day weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to two reports of sexual assault, including a case of a 16-year-old who was raped at gun point, according to police reports.

The 16-year-old told officers early Saturday morning she was attacked late Friday night at an apartment complex near University City, the report states. Officers are investigating the case as a possible kidnapping and sexual assault.

Two days later, in a separate report, police were called for a 34-year-old woman who told them she was sexually assaulted by multiple people in an apartment on Beatties Ford Road. The case is still open and the report indicates it happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday.

Both victims were treated at the hospital.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in either case and there is no indication that the two assaults are connected.