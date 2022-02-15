Two Republican lawmakers urge on crowd gathered at Wisconsin Capitol seeking to overturn the 2020 election

MADISON – A pair of Republican state lawmakers addressed a crowd in the Wisconsin Capitol on Tuesday to rally support for the legally impossible act of overturning Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election.

"You're not crazy," Rep. Janel Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls told the gathering of people who have embraced the notion the 2020 election was flawed, despite recounts and court rulings that found Joe Biden won the state's presidential contest by more than 20,000 votes.

Also speaking was Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who announced a run for governor on Saturday. Ramthun has led an effort to get Republicans who control the Legislature to take up a resolution he wrote to pull back Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.

Ramthun's measure proposes to accomplish the impossible and won't be taken up, according to Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. The crowd that showed up Tuesday hopes to pressure lawmakers to change their minds.

The event was organized as a growing number of Republicans have become furious with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos because of his discipline of Ramthun over false election claims.

Jefferson Davis, former Menomonee Falls village president who has helped lead an effort to get lawmakers to further scrutinize the 2020 election and organized the rally, said the group's goal "is to just force a vote."

“We want them on the record," Davis said Saturday at a rally for Ramthun's campaign for governor.

"In Wisconsin, you will no longer cheat, you will no longer steal and you will no longer commit election fraud," Davis told the crowd Tuesday.

Davis and event attendees had planned to conclude their rally by visiting the offices of lawmakers who serve on the Assembly rules committee, where Ramthun's resolution has been assigned and where Steineke promised it will die.

Steineke abruptly announced Tuesday that the committee was pushing back its meeting from mid-afternoon to after Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State address, which is set to begin at 7 p.m. That could disrupt plans by Ramthun's backers to show up and urge members in person to take up his resolution.

At the Saturday rally, Ramthun supporters distributed documents addressed to Republicans who sit on the Assembly Rules Committee urging them to audit the 2020 election. The committee has the authority to schedule Ramthun's resolution for a floor vote.

The documents cite the state constitution of Virginia, rather than Wisconsin, and contend that officials who do not meet their demands can be brought before a grand jury. There is no legal basis for such a claim.

Vos last summer hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead a taxpayer-funded review of the election. The review is months behind schedule and Gableman has said he may need more than the $676,000 that Vos has allotted him.

Some Republicans have cheered on the effort while others have called it inadequate. Democrats and election experts have said Gableman is undermining faith in elections because he is consulting with election conspiracy theorists and claimed without evidence right after the election that it had been stolen.

