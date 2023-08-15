Two rescue, firefighting vehicles funded for Hyannis, Nantucket airports

New rescue and firefighting vehicles at the Nantucket and Hyannis airports will be purchased with federal funding announced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts.

More than $14 million in federal funding was awarded to several public and regional airports in Massachusetts, including Nantucket Memorial Airport and Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, according to a statement from Markey’s office.

The funding came from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program, and includes nearly $1.1 million for the Nantucket airport and $880,000 for the Hyannis one.

“Massachusetts families and visitors deserve safe, reliable air travel to and from the Cape and Islands,” Markey said in an email.

With new federal funding of $880,000, the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis will be able to purchase an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle, as planned, Cape Cod Gateway Airport manager Katie Servis said. The funding was announced Thursday.

What will the federal funds buy at Cape airports?

Cape Cod Gateway Airport manager Katie Servis said the funding will go towards acquiring a new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle.

“We had the replacement of a 1991 aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle on our capital plan for quite some time,” Servis said. “And this announcement was the fiscal year 2024 funds that came from the Federal Aviation Administration to enable us to buy that piece of equipment.”

Nantucket Memorial Airport manager Noah Karberg said in an email the airport will also use the funds to replace their own 20-year-old firefighting and rescue vehicle.

In Hyannis, using federal funds for planned capital improvements

Servis said the funding is a part of the airport’s capital improvement plan, a way of acquiring funds through the federal agency in order to meet service and operational needs.

“Anytime that we're able to use those entitlement funds and we get approval of grants, obviously that makes us happy, it makes it easier to run our operation at the airport,” Servis said.

Investments needed to prepare for runway emergencies

Markey worked alongside his colleagues to make the investments needed to prepare for emergencies on the local runways and protect passengers for decades to come, according to the email.

Funding for Cape Cod Gateway Airport follows $9.8 million in federal funding secured by Markey and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, as well as U.S. Rep. William Keating, D-Massachusetts, in January.

In March, Markey introduced legislation that would direct the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to create a pilot program to provide grants to airports for the planning, design and construction of projects that improve their climate resilience and ensure airports are ready to respond to climate change, extreme weather events and natural disasters.

Karberg said in the email Nantucket Memorial Airport will only use fluorine-free foam in the new firefighting vehicle, “recognizing the importance of clean water to both our community and consistent with Senator Markey’s priorities.”

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: $14M in federal funding includes Cape Cod, Nantucket airports