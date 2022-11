The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Valerie Schultz’s conviction for possession of a small amount of marijuana in 2010 was anything but simple. Schultz was arrested on federal land, the Mount Olympus Trail in Utah, which means she was charged under federal law. Authorities found pot in her car, so her license was revoked. Without the ability to drive, she was forced to give up her job teaching second grade. “It just seemed like it was very harsh punishment,” said Schultz, 33. “You think I’m such a menace to society be