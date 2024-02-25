UPDATE: Two residents displaced, no injuries reported in downtown Grand Forks fire

Feb. 24—GRAND FORKS — No injuries were reported, but two residents were displaced following a fire Saturday morning in the apartments above Sledster's Food and Brew.

Grand Forks Fire Department crews were dispatched at 11:02 a.m. to a report of a fire on the third floor of 21 S Fourth St. Firefighters arrived on scene by 11:06 a.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a rear unit window; it wafted down the street to the Grand Forks Town Square, where residents were taking part in the Frosty Forks Fest hosted by the Downtown Development Association.

Firefighters evacuated the building and were working to contain the fire when the Herald arrived on-scene.

Battalion Chief Chuck Marcott reported the main body of the fire had been contained by then, but crews were checking for auxiliary fires that may have started elsewhere in the building.

The fire department repoted Saturday evening that the apartment where the fire started, as well as the adjacent hallway, suffered significant fire damage, and the upper floors of the building suffered smoke damage. The two displaced tenants are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to a release, and Sledster's Food and Brew will also remain closed throughout the weekend.

Steve Chihanski said he was watching TV on his phone in his third floor apartment when he smelled smoke.

He opened his bathroom door to find the ceiling ablaze, and a blast of hot air singed his hair and beard.

"Soon as I opened the door, this 'whoosh' of flame hit me," he said. "I don't feel burned, I just got blasted by this wave of flames."

Chihanski fled his apartment without shoes or his phone; a neighbor, Amanda Hopp, whose bathroom shares a wall with Chihanski's, also fled after smoke began leaching into her kitchen.

Marcott said no injuries were reported in the evacuation. He said the cause of the fire was not yet known as of Saturday morning, and might not be known for some time.

The fire department responded to the blaze with five engines, one truck and one command vehicle with 17 personnel, according to a release. They were assisted by Altru Ambulance, the Grand Forks Police Department, Grand Forks Emergency Management, the American Red Cross and building management.

This is the second time in less than two years that a fire has broken out in the apartments above Sledster's. Derek Andersen, a 45-year-old Grand Forks resident, died of injuries sustained in a

fire that broke out

in the early morning of Mar. 26, 2022. The fire department reported at the time that a discarded cigarette started the fatal fire.