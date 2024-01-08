Two restaurants prep to open first Prattville locations amid area expansion

PRATTVILLE – Dining options in Prattville continue to grow as construction on two new restaurants moves along.

Gutherie’s location in east Prattville is putting on the finishing touches to its restaurant.

The location is on Cotton Exchange in the Exchange at Homeplace Shopping Center. News of the Prattville location was announced in April.

The chain plans to open a Millbrook location some time after the Prattville location opens, Joe Guthrie, son of Guthrie’s founder Hal Guthrie, said in an earlier interview.

Other sites are being scouted throughout the River Region, including Wetumpka, he said.

The restaurant serves chicken fingers and that's pretty much all, aside from sides and drinks. The fingers come in boxes, buckets or a sandwich.

Guthrie’s locations have spread throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, according to the company’s website.

Guthrie's plans to open its first Prattville location early this year with more locations planned in the area.

And just across the U.S. 82 Bypass, site work continues for the Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

That’s in the 2600 block of Legends Parkway, according to documents on file with the city's planning department.

That's near the intersection of Cobbs Ford Road and U.S. 82. Legends Parkway gives access to Prattville Town Center shopping center, which has Home Depot and Target as anchors.

The company did not return an email seeking comment for this story asking for the opening date and how many employees the restaurant will have.

There’s been a bit of a restaurant shuffle going on in the Fountain City, with some national chain locations closing and others opening. O’Charley’s and Milo’s, both located on Cobbs Ford Road, closed last year.

Meanwhile:

Huey Magoo's is now open in Prattville.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, described as a bakery by the company, opened Cobbs Ford Village in the 2500 block of Cobbs Ford Road. That’s the same shopping center as Starbucks and Chipotle.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders opened this week in the 1800 block of Sugar Exchange, between Panera Bread Co. and Outback Steakhouse. The Florida-based chain specializes in chicken tenders.

The Huey Magoo’s location is about a block away from the Guthrie’s.

The G.O.A.T Bar and Grill has opened in the 260 block of Legends Parkway. The name stands from Greatest Of All Time, and the sports bars offers more than two dozens televisions for viewing and plans on having about 70 beers on tap. The location is in the old Mellow Mushroom building and has been extensively remodeled. The menu includes burgers, wings sandwiches and appetizers.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Two new restaurants prep for Prattville opening