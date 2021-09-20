Two Retirement Costs That May Surprise You

Associated Press

Here marks the genesis of New Mexico’s centuries-old tradition of sharing water through irrigation systems known as acequias. Once an acequia commissioner and now a U.S. congresswoman, Leger Fernández knows how hard it is to tell farmers they won't get all the water they need — or maybe none at all. “There was always a sense of accomplishment but now what we’re witnessing is we can’t do it all the time anymore because we don’t have the water,” she said during a tour with acequia officials.