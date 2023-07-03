Two RI Christmas Tree Shops locations set to close in company's bankruptcy proceedings

WARWICK − Christmas Tree Shops in Warwick and Middletown appear to be poised to close their doors forever and going-out-of-business sales could begin as early as Thursday.

The liquidation sales and closure of all Christmas Tree Shops in the country was outlined in proposed orders filed in the federal bankruptcy in Delaware on June 29.

The Middleborough, Massachusetts-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 5, along with its parent company, Handil Holdings. At that time, the retailer announced the closure of 10 of its 82 stores, but neither was in Rhode Island and in a statement, wrote that the bankruptcy was “strictly financial restructuring.”

Latest filings show struggle to keep shelves stocked, further financial problems

The two Rhode Island stores are among 74 Christmas Tree Shops stores — all the remaining locations — that are slated for closure. Other stores that will likely close are in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, Georgia and Florida.

On June 5, the Bankruptcy Court authorized DIP Financing (Debtor in Possession) that allowed Christmas Tree Shops company to refinance in order to pay employees and restructure the company. Since then, the company has not been able to meet the financial obligations of that loan.

During a court hearing on June 29, Christmas Tree Shops attorney Harold Murphy said the retailer started running into new problems in early June, when it was unable to quickly refill its shelves as sales outstripped projections.

Murphy said shoppers treat the retailer like a treasure hunt, going in for a specific item, and often leaving with lots more stuff. When the shelves are too empty, shoppers are just leaving with the things they went in to buy.

The Christmas Tree Shops store near the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne was among the stores slated for closure as of May 5. Now, the remaining three stores on Cape Cod have been added to the closure list.

Christmas Tree Shops has total assets worth $49.6 million and $16 million in liabilities, according to a monthly operating report submitted to the bankruptcy court.

The debtors in the bankruptcy filing include Christmas Tree Shops, LLC, Nantucket Distributing Co, Handil, LLC, Handil Holdings, LLC, and the Salkovitz Family Trust 2, LLC.

Calls to attorney Harold King, who filed the document for the Christmas Tree Shops, were not immediately returned Monday.

In the 1950s, a couple, Mark and Alice Matthews, opened The Christmas Tree Gift Shop in Yarmouth Port, open from May to October each year. In 1970, Charles and Doreen Bilezikian bought the store and expanded over the next three decades and opened 24 more locations in New England and New York.

In 2003, Bed Bath and Beyond bought and expanded the franchise to 20 states. In November 2020, it sold the company to Middleborough-based Handil Holdings LLC.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which also has stores in Warwick and Middletown, is going through its own bankruptcy proceedings.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com and Cape Cod Times reporter Denise Coffey at dcoffey@capecodonline.com. Cape Cod Times reporter Rasheek Tabassum Mujib contributed to this report.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Christmas Tree Shops stores in RI to close, hold going-out-of-business sales