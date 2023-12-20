Two RI lawyers disbarred for misconduct. What we know.

PROVIDENCE – Two lawyers are being disbarred after they allegedly mishandled clients’ accounts.

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the disbarment of James F. McAleer and James S. Lawrence.

The high court accepted the recommendation of its Disciplinary Board that McAleer be disbarred for allegedly mishandling three estates on behalf of Clifford K. Webb.

According to the court, McAleer failed to account for $557,496.27 in estate funds out of an estate worth $1,000,000. Webb alleged McAleer neglected to convey property in Oklahoma left to him and neglected to pay property taxes on the parcel, resulting in it being sold at auction.

Webb filed a complaint against McAleer with the board and a lawsuit in Superior Court. There, a judge barred the lawyer from transferring property or touching any bank accounts beyond paying family expenses.

From 2014 through 2019, McAleer wrote 28 checks resulting in the “unsupported and unexplained” payment of $243,115.50 to himself and charged Webb an “unreasonable fee” for services, the court said.

The court cited McAleer for unprofessional conduct, incompetently representing Webb, mismanaging his fees, failing to exercise diligence on behalf of his client, and lacking candor with the court for allegedly stymying Chief Disciplinary Counsel Kerry Reilley Travers’ efforts to retrieve his files for the investigation.

The court accused McAleer neglecting his responsibilities over non-lawyer staff, namely his now-deceased secretary whom he testified wrote the checks at issue from an account in which client money was held.

McAleer was admitted to the Rhode Island Bar in 1968 and has now been removed from the mater roll.

Indefinite suspension leads to disbarment

Lawrence consented to disbarment after being indefinitely suspended in April for his lack of an adequate response to complaints.

In his case, the high court also in April appointed Matthew F. Callaghan, Jr. as special master, giving him the authority to take possession of Lawrence’s client files and banking accounts, and taking whatever steps necessary to protect the clients’ interest.

The court on Tuesday named retired Superior Court Judge Michael A. Silverstein special master of accounts over Lawrence’s accounts and those of his former firm, Lawrence and Associates’ LLC.

The high court barred Lawrence or his associates from withdrawing or transferring funds from any of those accounts.

It directed Silverstein to liquidate any assets from Lawrence’s former law firm to pay the verified claims of Lawrence’s former clients. It also ordered Lawrence to fully cooperate with Silverstein.

In addition, the court ordered Silverstein to investigate Lawrence’s 2023 conveyance of the title to his residence as a fraudulent conveyance designed to mislead his creditors.

It appointed Chief Disciplinary Counsel Travers to return Lawrence's files to his former clients and to destroy any remaining files.

Lawrence was admitted to the Rhode Island Bar in 1988.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI lawyers James McAleer and James Lawrence disbarred