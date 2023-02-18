Two Richardson police officers hit by vehicle while helping motorist on North Central Expressway, officials say

Two Richardson police officers are in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist on North Central Expressway early Saturday, officials said.

The two officers were assisting a motorist around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Central Expressway, according to a news release from the Richardson Police Department. A police Chevrolet Tahoe with emergency lights flashing was parked behind the disabled car in the center and left lane of the highway.

One officer was inside the police vehicle and the other was standing by the disabled car, police said. A vehicle struck the Tahoe with the office inside and the officer standing next to the disabled car. Both officers were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officers was also taken to the hospital, according to police. The driver of the disabled vehicle did not receive any injuries.

Officials don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the accident, and the incident is still under investigation, police said.