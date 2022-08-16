Two Richmond men arrested after allegedly aiding group of juveniles in robbery of tobacco store

Aug. 16—On Aug. 13, officers with the Richmond Police Department were dispatched to a tobacco store after a fight was reported at the location.

According to police documents, Malachi Abney of Richmond threatened an employee of the shop with a bottle of vodka.

A citation indicated the altercation occurred after a group Abney was with had gotten into conflict with the employees after they were caught stealing vaping materials. The group with Abney consisted mostly of minors and one adult under 21-years-old.

Abney allegedly threw the bottle at the employees. After the scuffle, arrest citations indicated the group fled to a vehicle outside that was being driven by Emmanuel Carter of Richmond.

Carter and Abney both allegedly claimed they did not know the other members of their group had intention to steal anything until they told them afterward. Later, Abney allegedly returned to the tobacco store to reclaim a cellphone that had been left at the scene.

According to police documents, Carter drove the group to liquor stores around the area following the alleged robbery.

Carter was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with first-degree robbery (facilitation) and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Abney was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with first-degree robbery (complicity), second-degree unlawful transaction with minor, and tampering with physical evidence.

Other arrests:

Jonathan Gilbert, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and first-degree sodomy.

Shirley M. Bartley, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Rachel Edwards, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

Jarod Russell Baker, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with theft by unlawful taking or displacement over $500, theft by unlawful taking or displacement (shoplifting), giving an officer false identifying information, and resisting arrest.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.