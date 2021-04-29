Two Richmond men charged with second-degree manslaughter after overdose

Apr. 29—A Richmond man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and additional charges after allegedly distributing heroin to a victim who overdosed. Another Richmond man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and other charges after allegedly arranging the drug transaction where the victim purchased the heroin, which is suspected to have led to the overdose.

Robert McElroy, 60, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Tuesday and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), second-degree manslaughter, and tampering with physical evidence.

Donovan Mullins, 47, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Wednesday and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

According to a citation, on April 24, McElroy trafficked in a controlled substance by unlawfully distributing suspected heroin to the victim for monetary compensation. The transaction was documented in text messages during which McElroy discussed the price and the process of obtaining the suspected heroin. The victim was allegedly located later the same day, deceased in a vehicle of a suspected overdose. The citation states, McElroy wantonly caused the death of the victim by unlawful distribution for remuneration of a Schedule 1 controlled substance which was the proximate cause of death.

According to the citation, McElroy was brought to the Richmond police department for an interview on Tuesday. After the interview concluded, McElroy was informed he was under arrest for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and second-degree manslaughter. During the search incident to the arrest, an officer allegedly located a folded piece of paper in McElroy's right rear pants pocket.

The piece of paper allegedly contained a small quantity of suspected heroin. McElroy was seen a short time later via video surveillance attempting to dispose of additional items in the interview room. After an alleged brief struggle, McElroy was detained, and the items were recovered from the floor. They consisted of three additional packets of folded paper,. Two packets contained small amounts of suspected heroin, and one contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. The substances all appeared to be packaged for sale, the citation states. McElroy allegedly told officers the items had been concealed on his person. He also had $60 on his person, which was seized. According to the citation, McElroy tampered with physical evidence by attempting to conceal and destroy evidence that could be used against him in official proceedings.

Mullins's citation states on April 24, Mullins trafficked in a controlled substance by arranging and completing a transaction with McElroy during which he and the victim purchased suspected heroin. During an interview at the police department, Mullins allegedly admitted to arranging the drug transaction in question and taking the victim to meet McElroy, where the transaction was completed. Mullins also allegedly admitted to being in the vehicle with the victim when the victim began suffering from an apparent overdose. Mullins told police he left the victim in the vehicle and went to a different location to avoid being associated with the situation. Mullins allegedly told police he did not contact anyone to assist the victim.

A citation states, after Mullins was transported to the custody of the Madison County Detention Center, the officer who brought him in was contacted by RPD dispatch, who said staff located possible narcotics on Mullins. The officer arrived back at MCDC and was advised by a deputy during their search of Mullins in intake, he found a small ziplock baggie containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in Mullins' right pants watch pocket. Mullins allegedly admitted the substance was methamphetamine which he purchased three to four weeks prior.

Other arrests include:

—Dustin Ivey, 32, Richmond, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Kimberlie Beauparlant, 39, Cynthiana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Randell Anglin, 42, Irvine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

—Curtis Broughton, 29, McKee, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), prescription of a controlled substance not in the proper container (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, giving an officer false identifying information.

—James Drake, 51, Richmond, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct, theft by unlawful taking or distributing contents from a vehicle (under $500).

—Seth Gibson, 35, Oneida, Tennessee, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified/first offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Edward Campbell, 33, Richmond, fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury.

—Jonathan Terry, 46, Richmond, giving an officer false identifying information, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), second-degree wanton endangerment.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.