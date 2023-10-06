Two rideshare drivers carjacked in New Orleans
Two rideshare drivers were carjacked within one hour of each other in New Orleans on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
If you drive for a rideshare service, you need extra insurance coverage. Here’s what to know.
The Novavax shot is being touted as a "traditional" alternative to Moderna and Pfizer.
Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
Justin Fields had his best game as a passer against the Broncos in Week 3.
Markets are finally starting to punish the United States for years of shabby financial management. Don't expect relief from the jokers in Congress.
“I want the fans to know that I’m human, just like everyone else.”
The BFFs had a "rocky" period they are finally acknowledging for the first time. For the record, it had "had nothing to do with the kidney." A look at their friendship from start (2007) to their recent makeup (2023).
More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.
Fitzgerald was fired after he was initially suspended 2 weeks following an investigation into allegations of hazing.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette prices now up between $2,300 and $5,100 after a rumored increase from July gets added to an October price increase.
Some on Wall Street think stocks need to fall further for yields to decline.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
A NJ man is in big trouble after ramming a local home and the police station, but he at least had the right soundtrack playing in the background.
Likewise, the company behind an app that can recommend your next TV binge, movie to watch, podcast to stream or book to read, is out today with its own entertainment-focused AI companion, Pix. Built using a combination of Likewise's own customer data and technology from partner OpenAI, Pix can make entertainment recommendations and answer other questions via text message or email, or by communicating with Pix within the Pix mobile app, website or even by speaking to Pix's TV app using a voice remote. Founded in 2017 by former Microsoft communications chief Larry Cohen with financial backing from Bill Gates, the recommendations startup aims to offer an easy way for people to discover new TV shows, movies, books, podcasts and more, as well as follow other users and make lists of their favorites to share.
A fatal stabbing in Brooklyn and the killing of a journalist in Philadelphia have deepened a sense of unease in some big cities.
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are out after back-to-back losses in their best-of-three series.