Two Rivers council hears pitch for new community pool, and more in the latest 'Watchdog Wednesday' report

MANITOWOC — Two Rivers City Council heard a presentation advocating the city support and operate a new community pool.

The presentation was from the Two Rivers Family Swim Center for possible city operation of a new pool if needed capital funds for such a facility can be raised from non-city sources.

During the presentation, representatives said $1.8-$2.2 million would be needed to build a new pool, which would be open to the public.

City Manager Greg Buckley recommended a referendum to allow residents a voice in whether taxes should be raised to support the operation of the pool.

City Council President Adam Wachowski told the swim center representatives to talk with the Parks and Recreation Committee before moving forward with the project.

Manitowoc County Health Department receives highest state certification

The exterior of the Manitowoc County Health Department as seen, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.

The Manitowoc County Health Department was recently certified as a Level III health department by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to a news release from the county health department, the certification signifies Manitowoc County Health Department meets the state's highest level of health department standards.

“The certification is a reflection of the outstanding dedication and commitment staff have demonstrated over the years,” said Manitowoc County Health Department Director Korina Aghmar in the release. “This achievement motivates us to not only continue providing quality services, but also energizes our efforts to improve the health of Manitowoc County in partnership with the community.”

In Wisconsin, local-level health departments are designated as levels 1-3. The first level is the most basic and to be certified, the department must have essential public health services and meet national performance standards.

For second-level certification, the department must also focus on organizational performance, building capacity and developing the workforce.

At level three, the department must satisfy the requirements for the first two levels and also work toward a clear community health strategy with systems to collect and evaluate data, provide public health expertise and impact the population's health.

Moderate weather decreases chances of safety on the ice

In a news release Jan. 23, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned the public that ice on lakes is increasingly unsafe to drive or walk on thanks to moderate temperatures and recent rainfall.

According to the release, the DNR advises people check in with local fishing clubs, bait shops or outfitters for local ice conditions.

