Two Rivers men arrested in connection with gun burglary from north Manitowoc home

MANITOWOC - Two men from Two Rivers were arrested Wednesday and Thursday after several guns were stolen Wednesday from a north Manitowoc home, Manitowoc Police Department said in a news release.

One of the men, a 27-year-old Two Rivers man, was found in the initial investigation after the burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon.

A second man, 32 of Two Rivers, was found early Thursday morning in a home on South 36th Street. He was arrested with the assistance of a SWAT team.

The 32-year-old is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on a probation hold, police said. It was not immediately clear what had happened to the 27-year-old after he was arrested.

The Herald Times Reporter does not name suspects before they are charged with a crime in court.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551.

