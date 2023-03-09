Two Rivers men arrested in connection with gun burglary from north Manitowoc home
MANITOWOC - Two men from Two Rivers were arrested Wednesday and Thursday after several guns were stolen Wednesday from a north Manitowoc home, Manitowoc Police Department said in a news release.
One of the men, a 27-year-old Two Rivers man, was found in the initial investigation after the burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon.
A second man, 32 of Two Rivers, was found early Thursday morning in a home on South 36th Street. He was arrested with the assistance of a SWAT team.
The 32-year-old is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on a probation hold, police said. It was not immediately clear what had happened to the 27-year-old after he was arrested.
The Herald Times Reporter does not name suspects before they are charged with a crime in court.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551.
Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at rloroff@gannett.com.
