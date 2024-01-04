Two Rivers names new tourism director

TWO RIVERS — The City of Two Rivers has chosen Joe Metzen as its new tourism director.

Metzen will lead the Explore Two Rivers organization that promotes local tourism beginning Jan. 15.

"Among a pool of highly qualified candidates, Joe's track record in strategic marketing, board collaboration and community relations set him apart," said Joy Krieger, chairperson of the Explore Two Rivers Board of Directors in a news release.

Metzen is a co-founder of the Spirit of the Rivers monument on Mariners Trail and has worked with cultural institutions, non-profits and businesses in the lakeshore area, the release said.

Joe Metzen

The Two Rivers Tourism Department was created in 2022 after Two Rivers followed Manitowoc in parting ways with the Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau.

The City of Two Rivers was not part of the lawsuit filed by the MAVCB against the City of Manitowoc and the Manitowoc Room Tax Commission after the city made the decision to drop the tourism contract with the MAVCB.

FILE - A view from Two Rivers' Kites Over Lake Michigan event in 2020. The Labor Day weekend event is one of the city's biggest draws each year in terms of visitors.

