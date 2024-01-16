Two Rivers police arrest 69-year-old man after he flips car into a snowbank

TWO RIVERS — An intoxicated man is suspected of flipping the vehicle he was driving into a snow bank on Memorial Drive late Sunday afternoon.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, officers were called to the 4200 block of Memorial Drive at 4:22 p.m. for a report of a vehicle on its roof in a snow pile. They arrived to find a man and woman inside the vehicle.

Officers removed the woman, who was not injured. They also removed the 69-year-old male driver, who had some possible injuries after the crash, police said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of his fourth operating while intoxicated offense and was taken to the Manitowoc County Jail. The Herald Times Reporter does not name suspects until they have been charged with a crime in court.

Southbound Memorial Drive was closed for about an hour-and-a-half while officers investigated the crash and the vehicle was removed.

Two Rivers Police Department Lt. Aaron Gauthier said in a news release the crash remains under investigation with no further details would be immediately released.

