Two Rivers police arrest man suspected of pointing gun at utility worker Wednesday morning

TWO RIVERS — Police on Wednesday morning arrested a 42-year-old Two Rivers man on suspicion of disorderly conduct with a weapon and criminal damage to property after he reportedly pointed a gun at a utility worker.

Two Rivers Police Lt. Karen Elsenpeter said in a news release officers responded to the call at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Madison Street.

Officers responded immediately and secured the area, and the suspect was arrested without incident and taken to Manitowoc County Jail, police said. His name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing and police said no further information would be made immediately available Wednesday evening.

