Two Rivers police seek help locating missing woman who they say is possibly endangered

TWO RIVERS - Two Rivers police on Monday were seeking the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old Two Rivers woman they said was missing and possibly endangered.

Maggie Mae Remiker was last seen at 5:15 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release Monday.

Remiker’s family said she is a vulnerable adult with intellectual disabilities, according to the release.

The woman, who is white, was last seen with an adult transient male from Manitowoc, Nathan.

Remiker is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 145 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink-and-gray hooded sweatshirt over a white T-shirt, black leggings and black Nike tennis shoes, and was carrying a blue/black “Special Olympics” duffel bag.

Anyone with information can contact Two Rivers police at 920-686-7200.

