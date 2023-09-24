Two robberies in Stockton end with victims being pepper-sprayed
Stockton police investigators say two men robbed two businesses a couple of hours apart. In each case, store employees were sprayed with pepper spray
Stockton police investigators say two men robbed two businesses a couple of hours apart. In each case, store employees were sprayed with pepper spray
Get high-end Apple quality without the high-end Apple price — and these buds are 40% off!
Lounge in style with this luxe bedding adored by over 212,000 sleeping beauties.
The one-off 1997 Saab 900 EX prototype built to celebrate the brand's 50th birthday will cross the auction block on October 8, 2023, in Belgium.
The NYPD is deploying a robot with four cameras to patrol the Times Square subway station.
The star opens up about being in her "self-help junkie" era.
Turns out money doesn't automatically buy happiness.
Score huge savings on clothes storage bags, Crocs clogs, a lightweight stick vac and more.
Experts say a "reversal" treatment for medication abortion isn't supported by science.
More women are being open about their breast reduction surgeries on TikTok and it's starting conversations in the comments for curious users. The post Women on TikTok are sharing their breast reduction stories and how it’s changed their lives appeared first on In The Know.
"Pretty, pretty weird that someone took time out of their day to record what me and my girlfriend were doing."
It's on sale for just $13.99.
It can make sitting for long periods of time way more comfortable.
A source familiar with talks said the UAW will say it's made significant progress towards a deal with Ford ahead of its Friday deadline to reach new deals.
Solo Stove is offering coupons that should work across its entire site. They stack on top of other discounts, meaning that the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 (usually $400) can be yours for $230.
TikTok is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The test, spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, shows a small box midway down TikTok's search page that invites users to search for the same terms on Google. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the Google Search feature is one of the third-party integrations the app is currently testing in some markets.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 4 college football games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case episode.
Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents. Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014. In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users.
Roblox, the community-focused gaming platform popular amongst kids, has downsized a substantial portion of its talent acquisition team, signaling a shift in the company's focus from expansion to the bottom line. In a statement to TechCrunch, Roblox confirmed that about 30 employees in its talent acquisition organization were let go on Monday. "The aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organization," said a Roblox spokesperson.
As hospitals overflowed, staff was forced to take on impossible long shifts, risking their own health in the process. In many ways, it was the perfect environment to introduce a robot like Diligent’s Moxi, a system designed to offer a couple of helping hands to overworked healthcare providers. “When the pandemic hit in 2020 and then flared back up in 2021, the nature of the pandemic allowed Moxi to fit right in and help its co-workers,” co-founder and CEO Andrea Thomaz tells TechCrunch.
Razer announced a partnership with Lamborghini at this year’s Razercon event, showing off a Blade 16 laptop that’s heavily inspired by the sports car brand. The company also announced a clothing collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.