Two robbers each sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for gas station robbery

Dec. 23—Two Baltimore men have been sentenced to 10 years each in federal prison for a 2019 armed robbery of a gas station convenience store in Aberdeen.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher on Wednesday sentenced Noland Rheubottom, 57, of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. On Nov. 29,Gallagher sentenced co-defendant James Featherstone, 60, of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, for the same crime.

According to their guilty pleas, Rheubottom and Featherstone entered a gas station convenience store in Aberdeen on Dec. 22, 2019. The defendants used handguns and robbed the store of cash and lottery scratch-off tickets, according to a news release from the Maryland State's Attorney's Office. Rheubottom and Featherstone also robbed a store employee of cash before they fled in a silver Toyota Corolla, the release said.

While Aberdeen Police Department officers responded to the robbery, they spotted the silver Toyota Corolla. An officer attempted to detain the vehicle and occupants at gunpoint, but the vehicle fled and entered I-95, the release said. Police officers followed and attempted to stop the vehicle while it was traveling on I-95.

During the chase, the vehicle swerved in attempt to strike one of the police vehicles, the release said. The suspects' vehicle then exited I-95 toward Havre de Grace, where Havre de Grace police officers joined the pursuit.

Officers placed stop sticks in the roadway which deflated the Toyota's tires, according to the release. The defendants then drove the car into a police barricade and Rheubottom and Featherstone were taken into custody.

During the search of the Toyota Corolla, law enforcement officers recovered a handgun on the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle. A bag in the vehicle contained Maryland lottery tickets, coin rolls and loose cash. Law enforcement also recovered from the vehicle a Maryland driver's license in Featherstone's name, mail addressed to Featherstone, two cell phones, gloves and a black hood, the release said.