Two Rochester residents charged with selling cocaine

May 6—A pair of Northwest Rochester residents are facing felony drug charges after law enforcement reportedly found more than 200 grams of cocaine in their home.

Loc Huu Truong, 38, and Susan Douangmichit, 38, made their first appearances in Olmsted County District Court Wednesday morning on felony charges of first-degree drug sales and first-degree drug possession. Both were released on conditions following their court hearings. Truong is scheduled to make his next appearance on June 15 while Douangmichit is scheduled to make her next appearance on May 18.

On April 29, members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a knock and announce search warrant at a residence in the 4900 block of Castleview Drive Northwest. Truong and Douangmichit were not home at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

Inside, officers found allegedly found 277.9 grams of cocaine and its packaging spread throughout the home in multiple bindles. A bindle is a small folded envelope often used to store small quantities of powered drugs. Law enforcement also found a vacuum sealer, packaging, gray rubber gloves and sandwich bags as well as $2,000 in cash, according to court documents.

"The amount of cocaine, paraphernalia, and the way the cocaine packages in small amounts is indicative of sales," the complaint reads.

Truong and Douangmichit were arrested at the residence on May 4.

"Truong immediately put his wrists out indicating that he knew he would be arrested. Douangmichit was also arrested," the criminal complaint states. Both were taken to the Olmsted County jail and refused to give statements, according to the complaint.