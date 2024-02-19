Two Rockford men charged in homicide

Two Rockford men have been charged with first-degree murder.

On Feb. 9, Rockford Police officers responded to the area of First Avenue and Charles Street on a report of a traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers found Joshua Ewing, 26, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Moments before the crash, officers received calls regarding shots fired in the area of Chestnut and Winnebago streets. Witnesses reported seeing an occupant of a white SUV shooting out the window toward Ewing’s car.

The SUV, reported stolen out of Chicago, was located unoccupied a short time later near Delaware Street and Newport Avenue.

The Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit identified two suspects, Michael Blue, 26, and Dezha Manning, 27. Both are being held in the Winnebago County Jail awaiting their first court appearance.

