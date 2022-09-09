Two Rockford men charged in Loves Park homicide investigation

Loves Park police

LOVES PARK — Two men have been charged in connection to the May shooting death of Detrayvian Jones, 24, of Rockford at Neighbors Bar and Grill.

Loves Park Police announced the charges Friday.

Shortly after 1:30 am on May 14, police responded to a shooting at the bar and grill at 7745 Forest Hills Road and found Jones suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Deontez L. Williams, 31, of Rockford, and Charles L. Jackson, 23, of Rockford were identified by detectives as suspects and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Both men are currently in custody on unrelated charges.

Williams is in custody in Lucas County, Ohio, pending extradition to Winnebago County.

Jackson, who has been in the Winnebago County Jail since May 19, was served with an arrest warrantwith bond set at $2 million.

