Two Rudy Giuliani associates who once dined with Donald Trump enter fray of impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – Two Ukrainian-born business partners, who showered Republican campaign committees with nearly $500,000 and dined with President Donald Trump at the White House, are the latest witnesses House Democrats want to question in their impeachment inquiry.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman helped Rudy Giuliani meet a key Ukrainian prosecutor as the president's personal lawyer sought to discredit Trump's political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Parnas and Fruman, who were born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union but who now live in Florida, have become political players in recent years. In May 2018, Parnas posted pictures on Facebook of himself and Fruman with Trump in the White House and with his son, Donald Trump Jr., in California. That was the same month their company, Global Energy Producers LLC, was credited for giving $325,000 to a campaign committee that supports Trump's re-election.

But in a legal dust-up that appears unrelated to the Ukraine scandal, the campaign contribution sparked a complaint to the Federal Election Commission – and at least two lawsuits – because of questions about the source of the money. Despite the generous political contributions, Parnas faces a $510,000 federal judgment in a case over a debt for a movie that never got made.

Three House committees – Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight and Reform – scheduled depositions Thursday with Parnas and Friday with Fruman to ask how they fit in with Trump's dealings with Ukraine. Those panels have also subpoenaed documents from Giuliani and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

But Parnas and Fruman are not expected to appear, after their lawyer John Dowd notified the committees that they were given too little notice to prepare.

Why role did Parnas and Fruman play?

The impeachment investigation has focused on a July 25 phone call in which Trump urged Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden. Text messages between top State Department officials suggested the demand was a trade-off for nearly $400 million in military aid.

But Trump has tweeted that as president, he has "an absolute right, perhaps even a duty," to investigate corruption. He has defended his discussion with Zelensky as a "perfect" call and has said there was no quid pro quo between the request to investigate Biden and the military aid.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone notified House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the three committee chairmen on Tuesday that Trump would not cooperate with an investigation he considers "partisan" and unfair.

Parnas and Fruman drew the congressional spotlight because they helped arrange a January meeting in New York between Giuliani and Ukraine’s then-prosecutor general, Yuri Lutsenko, according to multiple Ukrainian media reports.

Lutsenko is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry because Trump and Giuliani have pushed an unsubstantiated claim that Biden urged the prosecutor's removal in 2016 to thwart an investigation into a company tied to his son, Hunter Biden. Biden has denied wrongdoing and Lutsenko has told The Washington Post that Hunter Biden "did not violate anything.”

Dowd, the lawyer who represents Parnas and Fruman, told the Intelligence Committee by letter Oct. 3 that they couldn't meet a Monday deadline for documents and communications because the men were also represented by Giuliani and the material might be protected by attorney-client privilege.

"Your request for documents and communications is overly broad and unduly burdensome," Dowd told the panel, calling the request an effort to "harass, intimidate and embarrass my clients." Dowd said the committee should recognize "some semblance of due process, fairness, justice and common decency."

Parnas earlier told The Miami Herald the impeachment inquiry is a "soap opera" and he defended Trump.

"I got certain information and I thought it was my duty to hand it over," Parnas told The Herald.

If Parnas and Fruman refuse to testify, the committees could subpoena them. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was subpoenaed Tuesday after refusing to appear to describe his role in dealings with Ukraine.