Two on the run after Cooper-Young shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after a shooting in Cooper-Young, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to a shooting on Cooper Street and Young Avenue at around 8:12 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, one man went to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say two suspects fled the scene in a white two-door vehicle.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

