Two on the run after Cooper-Young shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after a shooting in Cooper-Young, Memphis Police say.
Officers responded to a shooting on Cooper Street and Young Avenue at around 8:12 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, one man went to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Memphis Police say two suspects fled the scene in a white two-door vehicle.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
