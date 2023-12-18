Two Russian military bloggers in St. Petersburg complain that their doors were filled with expanding foam – photo

The doors of the apartments of the so-called military bloggers Roman Saponkov and Dmitry Steshin in the Russian city of St. Petersburg were filled with expanding foam on 17 December.

Source: Latvian-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing Saponkov and Steshin, as reported by Astra and Sota Telegram channels

Quote from Saponkov: "Well, they have got to me. Today, they came to my registered residence and damaged the door. Then they called my phone. They were caught on all the cameras.

Many colleagues were sent pigs’ heads this autumn. They came to Aleksandr Kots' house and watched him."

Details: Saponkov stated that he is "in the special military operation zone" (in the area of hostilities in Ukraine – ed.), and blamed supporters of Ukraine for the incident with his door.

Роман Сапоньков заявив, що двері в його пітерську квартиру залили монтажною піною

Photo: Saponkov on Telegram

This blogger noted that the police did not come immediately: at first, they refused to come because there was no threat to life, and the door to the inter-apartment corridor had been installed illegally.

Dmitry Steshin also reported that his doors had been filled with expanding foam.

"I don't see the point in hiding it: my door was also foamed tonight. At my old place of residence in St. Petersburg, using data from my old passport," Steshin wrote.

Steshin thinks that Ukrainians leaked the data on the address of his registered residence. He added that the police accepted his statement unwillingly.

