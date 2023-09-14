Two Russian officers responsible for Bucha massacre murders identified

The New Voice of Ukraine
·2 min read
2
The Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian soldiers who killed a security guard in Bucha have been identified
The Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian soldiers who killed a security guard in Bucha have been identified

Two Russian officers responsible for the killing of an unarmed civilian in Bucha on Feb. 27, 2022, have been identified and charged, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced in a press release on Sep. 14.

According to the press release, two commanders in the 76th Air Assault Division of the Russian Federation stand accused of violating the laws and customs of war, coupled with deliberate murder. These actions carry sentences ranging from ten to fifteen years in prison to life imprisonment.

Read also: Ukraine's prosecutors name first suspect in Bucha massacre – he calls it ‘slander’

The Prosecutor General’s Office has not made the names of the accused officers public as of the time of publishing.

The investigation revealed that on Feb. 27, 2022, during the movement of a column of Russian troops through Bucha, one of the senior officers issued orders to his subordinates identifying anyone dressed in black attire as potential enemies.

Read also: 195 bodies of murdered civilians still not identified, up to 300 still missing in Kyiv Oblast

Subsequently, soldiers from the 1st self-propelled artillery battery, under the command of the second officer, spotted a man near a Novus supermarket clad in black attire.

The man was unarmed and posed no threat to the occupiers. Nonetheless, the soldiers opened fire with automatic firearms, killing him instantly.

Russian troops entered Bucha during the initial days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After the Russian occupiers fled from Kyiv Oblast at the end of March 2022, hundreds of bodies showing signs of torture were found in the town and the surrounding area.

On April 14, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s Parliament, officially recognized Russia and its army as commiting acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Read also: The New York Times unveils new evidence of Russian war crimes in Bucha

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar General CEO on retail chain's challenges: 'We've left sales on the table'

    The dollar store is eager to gain market share.

  • Nissan reveals 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition and pricing

    The Frontier is available with a Hardbody Edition trim that brings retro styling and graphics for 2024, but it might not be enough to hold off its more advanced competitors.

  • This ‘pillow case’ is the biggest fall phone accessory — and it’s available for the iPhone 15

    It's like a little puffer coat for your phone. The post This ‘pillow case’ is the biggest fall phone accessory — and it’s available for the iPhone 15 appeared first on In The Know.

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong is coming to Switch on February 16, 2024

    During today's Nintendo Direct, the company revealed Mario vs. Donkey Kong is coming to Switch on February 16. It's a new version of a Game Boy Advance puzzle platfomer that sees Mario having to recover Mini-Mario toys that his oldest rival stole from a factory.

  • F-Zero 99 blends the classic Nintendo racer with utter chaos

    Nintendo just announced ‘F-Zero 99’, the first new game in the series in nearly 20 years. The company showed off the game at today’s Nintendo Direct and it looks to be a spiritual successor to recent online multiplayer titles like ‘Tetris 99’ and ‘Super Mario Bros. 35.’

  • Cleaning-obsessed millennials just made this mop-vacuum go viral on TikTok — and it's nearly 40% off

    Tineco's cordless wonder lets you zap up dust and wipe away wet messes at the same time.

  • Fantasy Football Week 2: RB Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • Fantasy Football Week 2: WR Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • Fantasy Football Week 2: Defense Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • Patronus AI conjures up an LLM evaluation tool for regulated industries

    It turns out that when you put together two AI experts, both of whom formerly worked at Meta researching responsible AI, magic happens. The founders of Patronus AI came together last March to build a solution to evaluate and test large language models with an eye towards regulated industries where there is little tolerance for errors. Rebecca Qian, who is CTO at the company, led responsible NLP research at Meta AI, while her cofounder CEO Anand Kannappan helped develop explainable ML frameworks at Meta Reality Labs.

  • Fantasy Football Week 2: Kicker Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • The best Apple AirTag accessories you can buy

    Here’s a list of the best Apple AirTag holders, cases and accessories, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Princess Peach: Showtime hits Switch on March 22, 2024

    Princess Peach Showtime puts everyone's favorite pink-draped mini monarch under the spotlight on March 22, 2024.

  • Courteney Cox's go-to Adidas slides are on sale for $15 (that's 50% off!) at Amazon

    'Slide' into fall with these classics.

  • Amazon updates visual search, AR search and more in challenge to Google

    Amazon is introducing new features that make it easier to search for products on mobile and is challenging other product search engines, like Google and Pinterest in the process. The retailer announced a handful of new search and discovery features, including multimodal search (searching with text plus images), an expansion of its AR efforts, and a new "Find-on-Amazon" feature that finds similar products to those in a photo you share directly with the Amazon app, among other things. One of the new features improves upon Amazon's existing visual search engine that lets consumers snap a photo to find matching products.

  • How flying rules impact this flight attendant’s morning routine

    Travel-obsessed flight attendant Victoria gives us a peek into the life of a flight attendant as she gets ready for a flight. The post How flying rules impact this flight attendant’s morning routine appeared first on In The Know.

  • 9 ridiculously bougie accessories you can snag on sale this weekend

    Shop designer bags, jewelry and more at steep discounts. The post 9 ridiculously bougie accessories you can snag on sale this weekend appeared first on In The Know.

  • Pixis, an AI-powered full-stack marketing platform, raises $85M

    Pixis, an AI-powered platform for brands to monitor and orchestrate their marketing campaigns, today announced that it raised $85 million in a Series C1 round led by Touring Capital with participation from Grupo Carso, General Atlantic, Celesta Capital and Chiratae Ventures. The funding brings Pixis' total raised to $209 million, and comes at a time when marketers are showing an increasingly acute interest in the potential for AI to enhance their in-house ad efforts. A majority of marketers report having already incorporated AI into their daily workflows, according to a recent survey by The Conference Board, and most expect further adoption of AI to improve productivity.

  • Hackers claim MGM cyberattack as outage drags into fourth day

    MGM Resorts continues to battle a widespread outage after a cyberattack forced it to shut down systems across its properties. The hotel and entertainment giant, which operates a number of hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip including the Bellagio, Aria and Cosmopolitan, shut down large parts of its internal networks on Sunday. This resulted in widespread disruption across the company’s hotels and casinos, with guests reporting that ATMs and slot machines are out of order, along with room digital key cards and electronic payment systems.

  • The best air fryers for 2023

    Here's a list of the best air fryers you can buy, plus tips and tricks on how to use one, as chosen by Engadget editors.