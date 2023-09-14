Two Russian officers responsible for Bucha massacre murders identified

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian soldiers who killed a security guard in Bucha have been identified

Two Russian officers responsible for the killing of an unarmed civilian in Bucha on Feb. 27, 2022, have been identified and charged, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced in a press release on Sep. 14.

According to the press release, two commanders in the 76th Air Assault Division of the Russian Federation stand accused of violating the laws and customs of war, coupled with deliberate murder. These actions carry sentences ranging from ten to fifteen years in prison to life imprisonment.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has not made the names of the accused officers public as of the time of publishing.

The investigation revealed that on Feb. 27, 2022, during the movement of a column of Russian troops through Bucha, one of the senior officers issued orders to his subordinates identifying anyone dressed in black attire as potential enemies.

Subsequently, soldiers from the 1st self-propelled artillery battery, under the command of the second officer, spotted a man near a Novus supermarket clad in black attire.

The man was unarmed and posed no threat to the occupiers. Nonetheless, the soldiers opened fire with automatic firearms, killing him instantly.

Russian troops entered Bucha during the initial days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After the Russian occupiers fled from Kyiv Oblast at the end of March 2022, hundreds of bodies showing signs of torture were found in the town and the surrounding area.

On April 14, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s Parliament, officially recognized Russia and its army as commiting acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

