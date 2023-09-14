Two Russian patrol ships damaged in the Black Sea, Kyiv says

Ukrainian forces have struck two Russian Project 22160 patrol ships in southwestern Black Sea, damaging both vessels, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Telegram post on Sept. 14.

Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov later published a video of the naval drone attack, suggesting the operation was carried out by Ukrainian Defense Intelligence.

Read also:

No further details of the attack were provided.

Early in the morning on Sept.14, Russian sources reported the destruction of five naval drones which, according to them, were trying to attack patrol ship Sergey Kotov of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine