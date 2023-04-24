State Duma of the Russian Federation

Dzhasharbek Uzdenov, 56, from Karachay-Cherkessia and Nikolay Bortsov, 77, from Lipetsk Oblast have the same date of death.

Bortsov voted to recognize the puppet authorities in Russian-occupied Donbas and was sentenced in absentia in Ukraine to 15 years in prison.

Uzdenov was ill and missed the vote to recognize the terrorists.

On March 21, Ukraine’s court sentenced 20 members of the Russian State Duma to 15 years in prison for voting to recognize the puppet authorities in Donbas.

