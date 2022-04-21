Two Rutherford County school officials confirm they're competing for top job

Two local Rutherford County school officials confirmed they've applied to be the next leader of the public school system: John Ash, the principal at Central Magnet School in downtown Murfreesboro, and Andrea Anthony, who serves as assistant superintendent of human resources and student services.

Anthony, Ash and other successful applicants — if offered the director of schools position —can expect to a pay range from $200,000 to $225,000.

The Rutherford County Board of Education on Wednesday evening approved the pay range in a unanimous 6-0 vote. Fellow board member Claire Maxwell was absent because of a death in her family, chairperson Tiffany Johnson said.

Ash was the runner up for the job in 2018 to outgoing leader Bill Spurlock.

The founding principal at Central Magnet when school opened for high achievers in 2010, Ash said Thursday he was excited for the opportunity to compete again for the job.

Ash also previously served as the first principal at Christiana Middle in 2003 before starting his current position. He was also a former assistant principal at La Vergne High.

Before joining the district administration in 2015, Anthony served as principal at Page High School in Williamson County.

Prior to being a principal, Anthony was an assistant principal at Rutherford County's Riverdale High School.

"I've lived here my whole entire life," she said.

Anthony said she's ready to be a director who shares her knowledge, vision and values in instructional leadership, community engagement, collaboration and management.

"It's a great opportunity," Anthony said.

Board wants competitive director pay

The board hopes to hire a successor to replace Spurlock by July 1. The board hired the Tennessee School Boards Association for $6,500 to search for applicants and schedule interviews May 20-24 with finalists.

Spurlock agreed to vacate his position one year early — June 30 following the board giving him a critical evaluation of his performance. After he leaves office, Spurlock will retain his annual salary of $166,633.

Board members in the past have suggested they were underpaying the director position. When Spurlock accepted his initial pay of $156,316 in 2018, former board chairperson Jeff Jordan said the district was behind pay for the position, in part because retired former director Don Odom had no interest in raises.

Johnson said she does have concerns with a pay hike "that's a gut punch" to taxpayers.

School officials hope to offer a contract to a director by May 28.

The next director will oversee a fast-growing district. The current job includes having authority to hire, promote, demote, suspend and fire employees for a district that has a budget to support about 5,800 at 50 schools.

Rutherford County school officials expect to have more than 50,000 students next year. The national average of annual pay for school directors serving districts with 50,000 to 99,000 students in 2020-21 was $248,000, according to a School Superintendents Association (SSAsalary) and benefits study.

The national average the previous school year for districts with between 25,000 and 49,999 students was $240,000, according to the study.

Director pay exceeds state average but trails what MTSU president earns

Spurlock's pay in 2020-21 of $160,224 exceeded the state average for directors in 2020-21 of $128,514, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

The pay of Spurlock, however, was less than what many other Middle Tennessee school directors earned the previous year, including the following:

Wilson County Schools, $175,000;

Williamson County Schools, $278,619;

Franklin Special School District, $215,614;

Davidson County Schools, $301,000;

Montgomery County Schools, $175,116;

Sumner County Schools, $202,639.

Spurlock also earned less in 2020-21 than some directors of large districts outside Middle Tennessee, including the following:

Hamilton County, $225,836

Knox County, $211,122

Shelby County, $293,550.

The pay range for directors is less than the $425,950 annual salary Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney McPhee earns. He oversees a Murfreesboro university with 2,270 employees serving an enrollment that has ranged this year from 20,857 students this past fall semester to 18,983 this spring semester.

Timeline to hire next director

May 16-20: Interview finalists

May 23-27: Discuss finalists one at a time

May 28: Majority of school board members agree to offer contract to applicant

July 1: New schools director assumes position

Rutherford County Schools Central Office

Note: School board may appoint an interim director if unable to decide on applicant

Source: Rutherford County Board of Education timeline decision

