Two Sacramento cops handcuffed Black teen after name-calling group of kids

Two Sacramento police officers were disciplined over how they dealt with a group of children near a shopping mall in 2021. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Two Sacramento police officers called a group of children offensive names before handcuffing a 14-year-old Black boy, according to records from the Sacramento Police Department released last week.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester issued allegations of excessive force against Officer Connor Lawrence and discrimination against Officer Brandon Lundgren, according to October 2021 disciplinary letters posted online by the department.

Both officers are still on the force; Lester ordered them to complete additional training and develop a community engagement project that involves children in south Sacramento.

The discipline resulted from an incident on Oct. 10, 2020, when the officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. to the area near the Delta Shores shopping center in Meadowview after a report of children "loitering, fighting and deterring patrons from going to businesses," according to the disciplinary letters.

Lawrence was recorded on body-worn camera calling the children “so ghetto” and asking how many of them were “drinking Lean," referring to a drink containing cough syrup mixed with soda. Lawrence also called the group “retarded.”

“Should I just go out there and grab someone and f— ka-ka-ka!” Lawrence said on the recording. The officer admitted in a July 2021 interview that his usage of “ka-ka-ka” could be interpreted as “using force or shooting.”

At 10:49 p.m., while Lundgren was putting a 14-year-old Black teen in handcuffs, he said: “Alright, first victim.” He then put the child in the backseat of a patrol car.

Lundgren then spoke with the boy, calling him and the group of kids a “pack of animals.”

“Because of all of that, all these businesses have to close because they can’t do business because it’s like a pack of wolves out here destroying the community,” Lundgren said. “And then when I ask you guys, go to the curb, get off the property, and you want to say, 'I’m going this way.' No I’m telling you, I’m not giving you options, I’m telling you, get off the property.”

“I could tase you, I could BolaWrap you, I could shoot you with a bean bag round,” he continued. “I could deploy a dog on you. I mean, is this really how you are going to grow up and live your life, just f— the police. ... Live a great life and show some respect. Because right now, you are the problem with our society. You are the problem with our country.”

Lundgren and Lawrence also didn't ensure that the child was released to a parent or guardian, violating department orders.

Lundgren admitted in a July 2021 interview with the department’s internal affairs division that his “first victim” comment could have a “negative impact” and be perceived as the child is about to become a victim of something.

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.