Two Sacramento elementary schools briefly locked down by nearby police activity

Two elementary schools in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood were put in a “modified lockdown” Monday due to a shooting nearby, school officials and police said.

Cesar Chavez and Edward Kemble elementary schools, both located between 29th and 32nd streets, were each put in a modified, or “soft,” lockdown, which were both lifted shortly before 1 p.m., Sacramento City Unified School District spokesman Al Goldberg said in an emailed response.

The lockdowns came as law enforcement officials investigated a shooting that occurred off-campus, in the nearby neighborhood, according to Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo.

A man was shot around 10:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Laurie Way, Woo said. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

Officers searched the neighborhood but did not locate a suspect, Woo said, and have since broken down the search perimeter.

Under the modified lockdown, students at the two elementary schools remained in their classrooms. Laurie Way is about a mile away from the schools.