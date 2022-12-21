Two Sacramento gang fugitives arrested on warrants. One was found in the Caribbean

Two fugitive gang members have been arrested on warrants from Sacramento County for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday, with one of the two suspects located in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Treygee Tagami, 28, and Leslie Rogers, 30, were recently taken into custody, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Both are Oak Park Blood gang members, authorities said.

Gang unit detectives had been searching for the pair for the past eight months, according to the news release, which said the two suspects had been “actively evading authorities throughout the United States and its territories.”

Tagami had an arrest warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, Rogers had a warrant for attempted murder, and each also had a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office news release did not include further details of the two suspects’ alleged crimes.

Rogers was arrested with assistance from federal authorities including the U.S. Marshals Service after being found in Saint Croix, according to the news release.

Tagami was arrested in West Sacramento, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and was found in possession of a stolen handgun with a fully automatic switch upon his arrest.

A juvenile in Tagami’s vehicle was also armed with a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office said. The juvenile was not identified.

Tagami was booked Dec. 14 and Rogers was booked early Wednesday morning into the Sacramento County Main Jail, booking logs show. Both are ineligible for bail, with Rogers due Friday and Tagami due Dec. 28 to appear in Sacramento Superior Court.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Sacramento, Reno and Las Vegas police departments assisted in locating and apprehending the two suspects, along with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service.