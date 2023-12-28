Two sailors injured, one hospitalized, after civilian ship flying Panama flag hits Black Sea mine

A Panamanian-flagged ship blew up in the Black Sea

Two crew members aboard a civilian ship flying the Panamanian flag were injured after their ship struck a mine in the Black Sea, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces reported on Dec. 28.

The bulk carrier was heading to one of the Danube ports for a grain load. The blast caused the ship to lose propulsion and control, and a fire started on the upper deck.

To prevent sinking, the captain grounded the vessel on a shoal. Sea Guard boats brought medics on board. One of the injured sailors was treated on the spot, while the other was sent to the hospital.

Tugs were dispatched to the ship to remove it from the shoal and transport it to the port.

Russia continues to use aviation to mine the Black Sea, Southern Command reported earlier.

Russian forces struck a civilian ship under the Liberian flag with an X-31P missile as it was entering a port in the Odesa region, intended to transport iron ore to China on Nov. 8.

A Ukrainian pilot was killed in the attack.

